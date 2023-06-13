Palestinian President Abbas Visits Beijing

13.06.2023



On Tuesday (June 13), President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Beijing, starting a four-day state visit to China. The Palestine News Agency reported that Abbas will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during his visit to China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the President of the State of PalestineMahmoud Abbas(Mahmud Abbas) will exchange views with Chinese President Xi Jinping on “the latest situation in Palestine and international issues of mutual interest” during his visit to China.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference, “President Abbas is an old friend and good friend of the Chinese people. He is the first Arab head of state received by China this year, fully embodying the high level of China-Pakistan friendly relations. level”.

He also said: “China has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.”

Last December, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the first China-Arab States Summit and the first China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, Xi Jinping said that China will continue to make unremitting efforts to promote an early, just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue.

China wants to establish itself as a mediator in regional conflicts. On April 17 this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held telephone conversations with the Palestinian and Israeli counterparts respectively, emphasizing that China is willing to play a positive role in the early resumption of peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

Beijing’s efforts to expand ties with Middle Eastern countries are also aimed at reducing U.S. influence in the region.

Under China‘s diplomatic mediation, the long-standing rivalryIran and Saudi Arabia reach historic rapprochement, Re-established diplomatic relations. Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a visit to Saudi Arabia that the kingdom has not been forced to choose sides between Washington and Beijing.

A few days ago, Abbas Zaki, member of the Central Committee of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and Minister of Arab Relations and Chinese Affairs, said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency that China and Palestine are “friends closer than brothers.” “. He also said that President Abbas’s visit will focus on the “Arab Peace Initiative” and he expects China to continue to play a greater role in the Palestine-Israel issue.

(AFP)

