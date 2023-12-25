Palestinians: Over 70 dead in attack on refugee camp

Around 70 people have been killed in new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the Health Ministry, which is controlled by the Islamist Hamas. A ministry spokesman said on Sunday that several families were affected in the refugee district of Al-Maghasi in the central section of the narrow coastal strip. The Israeli army, for its part, reported the recovery of the bodies of five hostages from a network of tunnels in the northern Gaza Strip.

The military said on Sunday that the remains of the men and women abducted from Israel on October 7th were found in a very extensive and deep tunnel system in the area of ​​the refugee district of Jabalia. According to the Jerusalem Post, two of the bodies were found two weeks ago. Three more were discovered a few days later. The tunnel network served as the command center of the Islamist Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said in a statement. According to spokesman Daniel Hagari, the attacks on Israel on October 7th were coordinated from there.

All information could not initially be independently verified. The Israeli army said it was investigating the reported attack on the refugee camp. It is likely that the number will continue to rise, says the spokesman for the Hamas-run health authority. “What is happening in Maghazi camp is a massacre in a crowded residential area,” he said. Several houses were damaged. It is likely that the number will continue to rise. The radical Islamic group Hamas condemned the attack as a “horrible massacre” and “another war crime” by Israel.

According to a military spokesman, Israel has so far killed around 8,000 Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip. The number comes from counts after targeted attacks and fights on the ground as well as from interrogations of prisoners, it said. According to UN estimates, there are currently around 50,000 pregnant women living in the embattled Gaza Strip. There are more than 180 births every day, the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA said on Platform X on Sunday. “Doctors and midwives are doing everything possible to care for women who have recently given birth and high-risk pregnant women in seven (out of 22) UNRWA health centers that are still operational,” it said.

The situation of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip is very dire in many places. People are camping in makeshift tent camps or outdoors as the weather becomes increasingly bad.

With its attacks, Israel is responding to the Hamas massacre on October 7th, which left more than 1,200 dead and the abduction of more than 240 people to the Gaza Strip.

According to the UN Emergency Relief Office, more than 1.9 million people in the Gaza Strip are now internally displaced, i.e. around 85 percent of the population. Many of them have sought shelter in overcrowded UNRWA facilities.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X: “The decimation of the health system in Gaza is a tragedy.” However, in view of the constant uncertainty and the arrival of new injured people, doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers continued to work to save lives.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi again called for a humanitarian ceasefire on Sunday. He wrote on future of more hate, less peace.”

