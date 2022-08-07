Home News Palio, dedication to the Serenissima celebrated
Palio, dedication to the Serenissima celebrated

The historical episode of six hundred years ago that sanctioned the link between Feltre and Venice is re-enacted in the churchyard

FELT. The city of Feltre, with its nobles, its commoners, its drummers and its banners, has solemnly renewed the act of dedication to Venice over six hundred years ago.

In the morning today, Sunday 7 August, the historical re-enactment of the delivery of the keys of the city and of the white cane symbol of domination to the representative of the Serenissima Bartolomeo Nani took place, the historical episode in which the Palio di Feltre has its roots. .

The ceremony, traditionally celebrated on Saturday evening in Piazza Maggiore, had been postponed due to the whims of the weather. But this morning, in the churchyard of the cathedral, she was greeted by a very large audience, who came to applaud the historical procession and the contradaioli of the four districts.

The mayor Viviana Fusaro in period costume and the representative of the Municipality of Venice delegated to the protection of traditions, Giovanni Giusto, very popular on social networks with his pills of Venetian history, once again celebrated the centuries-old bond that unites Feltre to the Serenissima. Then everyone gathered in the cathedral for the celebration of the Palio mass, followed by the blessing of the horses.

