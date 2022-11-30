The manager of Cure palliative of the Feltre hospital, Roberta Perinbecomes primary in Treviso. This was announced yesterday by Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana: Perin will be the new director of the complex palliative care structure of the Southern Treviso district.

A lifetime of pain management

Born in 1966 a Eddy at Monticanoshe graduated in 1994 in medicine and surgery and specialized in food science in 1998 at the University of Padua.

She attended a II level master’s degree in palliative care at the University of Insubria in 2005, and a postgraduate course in bioethics at the University of Padua.

Roberta Perin guides Bishop Renato Marangoni on a visit to the Le Vette hospice in Feltre

After some experiences in private facilities affiliated with Mestre, as a medical director, from February 1999 to June 2007, Dr. Perin served at Apss Trentoas Chief Physician Palliative Care, from June 2007 to September 16, 2012.

In Feltre since September 2012

Since September 2012 he has been working at Ulss 1 Dolomitiin the simple palliative care operating unit of the Feltre district, of which she became manager in May 2016, also following the activity of thehospice “The heights”.

The Le Vette hospice at the Santa Maria del Prato hospital in Feltre

In her career she has dedicated herself exclusively to palliative care, also as a teacher, in training courses, field trainings and in the training school for general practitioners. She also has redited publications on the subjectfor important national and international congresses.

Welcome from Treviso

«I extend a warm welcome to Dr. Perin», comments the director general of the Treviso Ulss, Francesco Benazzi.

The director of palliative care Roberta Perin (right) during the visit of Bishop Marangoni to the Feltre ward

«The Palliative Care Operating Unit, directed until recently by the doctor Paola Paiuscowhom I thank for the dedicated commitment during his valid service, will see an implementation of the activity that will enrich the experience of these years, to provide more and more answers to the territory, thus allowing families to better manage the patient at home, among the dearest loved ones».