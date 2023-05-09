Home » Palm oil production in Colombia was 173,900 tons in April
Palm oil production in Colombia was 173,900 tons in April

Palm oil production in Colombia in April was 173,900 tons, which represents a growth of 4.6% compared to April 2022, The National Federation of Oil Palm Growers (Fedepalma) reported this Monday.

Likewise, the production between January and April of this year reached 728,600 tons, with an increase of 4.7% compared to the 695,8000 tons of the same period of the previous yearthe union added in a statement.

On the other hand, in the first four months of 2023, palm oil sales were 667,000 tons, of which 66.5% were destined for the local market and the remaining 33.5% were exported.

