What does Palm Sunday mean?

This date is also known as the sixth Sunday of Lent and it is the religious celebration of Christianity where the entrance of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem is commemorated, thus beginning Holy Week.

It does not have an exact date, since it isIt’s a moveable Christian holiday which is celebrated on the sixth Sunday of Lent, that is, the Sunday before Easter.

In almost all liturgical churches, this Palm Sunday is performed the blessing and distribution of palm branches to the parishioners, this in representation of the one he scattered in front of Christ as he entered Jerusalem.

This distribution of palm branches in congregations is done by many Christian churches, including also Orthodox, Catholic, Lutheran, Methodist, Anglican, Moravian, and Reformed traditions.

Upon receiving this blessed palm, Christians take them home, where they place them alongside their Christian art, such as crosses or crucifixes, or keep them in their Bibles.

What are palm crosses made of?

Palm Sunday crosses They are made with wax palma plant that grows in tropical and subtropical climates also known as corozo..

The weekly Desde la Fe, an organ for the diffusion of the Primate Archdiocese of Mexicoasks parishioners not to fall into superstitious beliefs regarding palms or palm crosses, “many use to place them behind the door as amulets, or to keep evil spirits or thieves away.”

palm crosses they can be discarded when they dry up, “without fear that some evil or condemnation will fall on the person.” The Archdiocese remembers that Palm Sunday is an opportunity to resemble those people who followed Jesus during his arrival in Jerusalem.