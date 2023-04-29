Home » Palmer criticized for using the N-word at Goethe University
Palmer criticized for using the N-word at Goethe University

And again, Tübingen’s mayor Boris Palmer made the headlines with a controversial statement. According to several reports, in the run-up to the “Control migration, shape plurality” conference at Frankfurt’s Goethe University, he clashed with students when he repeatedly pronounced the “N-word” unabbreviated. This is now considered a racist statement because it was used to demean people with dark skin.

When Palmer was shouted “Nazis out” slogans, he joined in, as can be seen in a video on the Internet. However, Palmer refused to be called a “racist” or “Nazi”. “You judge people by a single word. It’s no different than the Star of David,” Palmer says in the footage, which brought him further criticism. “Bye” and “Forget you” shouts accompanied the Tübingen mayor who finally withdrew.

Palmer explained to the SWR on Saturday what he meant by comparing the Jewish star: “It’s about exclusion for me. That I’m ostracized because I say the N-word and that’s why I’m called a Nazi. It’s similar to sticking on a Star of David.”

Videos are also circulating on the web, as Palmer later tries to explain why he uses the N-word in its entirety – and does not necessarily consider this to be racist: “The simple speech act does not provide any information as to whether the person is a Nazi or not.” depend on the context. Addressing a person is a justiciable insult. But if you are discussing Astrid Lindgren’s novel “N-Word-King”, it is a legitimate use.

Palmer received some encouragement but also criticism from the conference guests: The moderator left the room and said, according to a FAZ report, “Mr. Palmer, I don’t want anything more to do with you.” According to SWR, Palmer said it was not his intention “to bring the conference into disrepute”.

The Global Islam Research Center organized the conference, which also addressed the challenges communities face due to immigration. Despite the incidents, Boris Palmer held his lecture “Memorandum for a different migration policy”. Other guests included the psychologist Ahmad Mansour and the Deputy Federal Chairman of the German Police Union Manuel Ostermann.

After the event, Palmer also explained on Facebook: “I do not share the theory that a speech act in itself reproduces racist structures. Incidentally, the highly controversial word is not part of my active vocabulary. I only use it when there is a discussion about whether using it is already a racist. For me, the context decides that.”

Prof. Enrico Schleiff, President of the Goethe University, has meanwhile sided with the critics: “I condemn Palmer’s attempts to justify the use of the word he chose during the conference in the strongest possible terms.” the Jewish community and the university.

