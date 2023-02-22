© Shutterstock Palo Alto Networks EPS beat expectations by $0.27 as revenue beats forecasts



Investing.com – Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.05, $0.27 above analyst estimates of $0.78. Revenue for the quarter was $1.7B versus consensus estimates of $1.65B.

Guidance

Palo Alto Networks expects Q3 2023 earnings per share of $0.90-$0.94 versus the consensus $0.78.

Palo Alto Networks sees Q3 2023 revenues of $1.70B-$1.73B against the consensus $1.74B.

Palo Alto Networks sees full year 2023 earnings per share of $3.97-$4.03 versus consensus $3.42.

Palo Alto Networks sees full-year 2023 revenue of $6.85B-$6.91B versus consensus of $6.89B.

Palo Alto Networks shares closed at $166.89, down -3.59% over the past 3 months and up 5.29% over the past 12 months.

