Paloma Vargas Durán ranks 4th in the world in the jiu-jitsu sport of her category.

The very successful jiu-jitsu competitor Paloma Vargas Durán ranks fourth in the world sports ranking in her category.
He recently participated in the National Championship of Jiu-Jitsu Bogotá from April 14 to 16, where he won two gold medals and salary SubHe went to the highest podium in Newaza BJJ, winning the gold medal for the seventh time in a row. Also, on April 16 income for the first time a the Fighting BJJ modality, where he won a silver medal.

This is the only medal for the department of Huila in this modality, which lo becomes a pioneer and a brilliant career.
During his sports career, he will participate in the World Junior Championships in August in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Once again, congratulations to Paloma Vargas Durán for her sporting achievements and the great glory of our region!

