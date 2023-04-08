By: Faiver Eduardo Hoyos

E-Mail: [email protected]

We are concluding Easter, without a doubt, one of the times of the year that most motivates us to be at peace with God and with ourselves. A week of reflection and calm, but that in our department seems to get muddy due to the recent threats that different personalities have received throughout our territory.

History tells us that we cannot downplay any similar situation. Let us not forget that years ago, a large part of our parliamentary and business class was the victim of kidnappings and attacks, even in some cases, they paid the consequences of the armed conflict with their lives, as happened precisely to the former Governor of Huila, Jaime Lozada Perdomo. [2005].

After almost 20 years, his son, former House Representative Jaime Felipe Lozada, who already knows about the kidnapping, seems unable to get out of this vicious circle of violence, becoming the target of threats by groups outside the law, as denounced in days gone by with pamphlet in hand.

Nor can we forget how drug trafficking took the life of one of the best politicians in the history of our country, Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, former Minister of Justice and father of former Neiva Mayor Rodrigo Lara Sánchez, who revealed that his security scheme He was detained between the highways of Cauca – Huila, also for presumed dissidents of the Farc.

Or what happened to former Senator Jorge Eduardo Gechem Turbay, one of the most charismatic and influential politicians in the region, who, in the best style of an action movie, was kidnapped mid-flight by the FARC guerrilla. [2002].

Now, it is his son Jorge Andrés Gechem who has received a threatening pamphlet allegedly signed by the Farc dissidents, which he released for investigation by the competent bodies. It is important to highlight that Jorge Andrés is currently a candidate for the Neiva Mayor’s Office with ample options to be the next Neivanos leader.

Given these obvious complaints, the speed of the authorities is important so that they fully investigate the origin of these communications. It is essential to find the whereabouts of those responsible. Let us remember that we are on the verge of regional elections and bad political practices are being fueled by some campaigns. That it is not a disguised black hand wanting to generate panic and anxiety.

Not only the political class has been the victim of attacks, they have escalated to the media and journalists, as is the case of the Coordinator of the Peace Station in Algeciras, Germán Hernández Vera, who received an ultimatum to leave the town. My solidarity with Germán. Press freedom cannot continue to be a victim of violence.

Added to all these cases are also the facts denounced by the Councilors of Neiva; Lourdes Mateus, Faiver Tamayo, Jaime Unda, and Johan Steed Ortiz. These threats are worrisome, which is why the municipal administration headed by Gorky Muñoz Calderón, summoned the Extraordinary Security Council calling the attention of the agencies responsible for carrying out said investigations.

From this space I ask the authorities to bend their efforts and take action on the matter. Security in the department is a time bomb that seems to be about to explode. What the Ombudsman’s Office has been warning about the presence of the ‘Segunda Marquetalia’ and the ELN in the rural area of ​​Neiva is worrisome.

We cannot allow a few with criminal actions to return us to the times of terror, where kidnappings and extortions were the daily bread. We need the Colombian state and the squalid departmental government to fulfill their role, exercising authority, in addition to guaranteeing life and tranquility to all Huilenses.