Pampow: 15 cars broken into – suspect caught | > – News

Status: 04/25/2023 10:36 a.m

After 15 cars were broken into in the commuter car park at Schwerin-Süd station, the police arrested a suspect. The 36-year-old Tunisian is accused of smashing car windows and taking valuables late Monday evening. He is said to have then taken the train to Blankenberg. There he was caught trying to break into a family home. He still had the loot from the car break-ins with him.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 04/25/2023 | 4:30 p.m

