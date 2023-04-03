Home News Pan American Union: agricultural greenhouse in Salero
Pan American Union: agricultural greenhouse in Salero

Pan American Union: agricultural greenhouse in Salero

The Pan American Union mayor’s office installed and delivered an agricultural greenhouse to the community of Salero, which will allow the cultivation of vegetables under controlled environments, for self-consumption and sale of surpluses to the market.

It is about promoting the cultivation of tomato, onion, lettuce, carrot, eggplant, garlic, celery, cucumber, etc.

Leiton Murillo, secretary of economic development of the Pan American Union, said “this is an alternative of science and innovation for the territory since many families from the township of Salero benefit from the controlled irrigation system and under cover; where vegetables will be produced for the food security of these families as well as surpluses for sale”.

