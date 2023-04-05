[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 05, 2023]On April 4, Pan Jiahua, the former head of the discipline inspection team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China in the National Tobacco Monopoly Bureau, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Pan Jiahua was accused of accepting more than 16.98 million yuan in bribes. He was accused of being the “inner ghost” of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Pan Jiahua was accused of: taking advantage of being a member of the party group of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration of the Communist Party of China, the leader of the discipline inspection team assigned by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, concurrently serving as the deputy leader of the National Tobacco Leaf Production Infrastructure Construction Leading Group of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, and the leading group of the industry’s unified implementation of financial and accounting management information systems When he was a deputy team leader, he illegally received a total of more than 16.98 million yuan (RMB, the same below) for the relevant units and individuals in the purchase of equipment and production and operation.

On the 4th, the case was pronounced. Pan Jiahua was sentenced to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes and fined 1.5 million yuan.

Pan Jiahua was investigated on May 11, 2021.

In November 2021, the CCP officially reported that Pan Jiahua helped private entrepreneurs in the tobacco industry seek personal gain; accepted gifts in violation of regulations, and accepted overseas travel arranged by private enterprise owners in violation of regulations; arranged many relatives and friends to work in the tobacco system; condoned relatives in the tobacco system to violate regulations Obtaining huge profits; greedy for pleasure, living extravagantly; relying on cigarettes to eat cigarettes, illegally accepting huge amounts of property and other crimes.

The CCP’s official media once published an article saying that Pan Jiahua is the “inner ghost” of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

According to public information, Pan Jiahua has worked in the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection for a long time. From 2006 to 2012, he served as the head of the discipline inspection team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection at the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration. He retired in November 2012.

In December 2021, the CCP’s official media published an article claiming that Pan Jiahua used “shadow companies” and political and business “revolving doors” to seek personal gain for himself and his family.

In addition to Pan Jiahua, in recent years, a large number of officials in the CCP’s tobacco system have been sacked.

On January 6 this year, He Zehua, a former party member and deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration of the Communist Party of China, who had left office for nine years, was investigated.

On January 16, Gu Bo, the former deputy general manager of China Tobacco Yunnan Industry Co., Ltd., Zhang Shuichang, the former general manager of China Tobacco Yunnan Industry Co., Ltd., and Jiang Yawei, the former chief economist of China Tobacco Yunnan Industry Co., Ltd., were sacked.

On February 10, Yu Jinxiang, deputy director of the Anhui Provincial Tobacco Monopoly Bureau who had worked in the tobacco industry for more than 20 years, was investigated.

Before Pan Jiahua fell, Zhao Hongshun, then a member of the party group and deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration of the Communist Party of China, was investigated in February 2019. In June 2020, Zhao Hongshun was accused of illegally receiving a total of 90.32 million yuan in property and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2020, Lu Ping, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and General Manager of Hunan China Tobacco Industry Co., Ltd., Li Zehua, Former Secretary of the Party Leadership Group, Director, and General Manager of Shanxi Tobacco Monopoly Bureau (Company), and He Shaoqing, Deputy General Manager of Gansu Tobacco Monopoly Bureau (Company), China Wang Diangui, the former deputy general manager of the Tobacco Industry Development Center, and others have been sacked successively.

In January 2019, Yu Yundong, the former party secretary, director and general manager of the Yunnan Provincial Tobacco Monopoly Bureau (company), was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Several articles analyzing the CCP’s tobacco system pointed out that the reasons for the frequent corruption of the system include the exclusive enjoyment of the huge profits of the industry; The nature of the “company” makes it not as strict as the civil service examination in terms of personnel appointment.

