Panama: 28 Informal Settlements Legalized – EntornoInteligente

Panama, June 13, 2023. In the period from July 2019 to June 2023, the Ministry of Housing and Territorial Planning (Miviot) has legalized 28 informal settlements distributed in the provinces of Panama, Panama West, Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro.

According to a report from the Informal Settlements Directorate of the entity, the process of 22 communities, which bring together 1,847 beneficiary families, with certifications of lots ready to pay to the National Mortgage Bank, and six communities, with a population of 1,159 families, with provisional allocations.

Of the 22 legalized settlements with certificates of lots ready to bill the bank, five are from Bocas del Toro, with 198 families, and one is from Chiriquí, with 137 families, a joint effort with the National Land Administration Authority (title massive).

Likewise, in the province of Panama there are three legalizations in the district of Panama, with 420 families, and one in the district of San Miguelito, with 240 families.

Finally, there are 12 settlements in West Panama, with 852 families, corresponding to Arraiján corregimientos, a district that due to its proximity to the capital city reports a large number of informal land occupations.

Regarding the communities with provisional legalization, one stands out in Bocas del Toro, with 365 families; and five in Panama Oeste: four in Arraiján, with 591 families and one in the district of La Chorrera, with 203 families.

The Minister of Housing, Rogelio Paredes, explained that the institution maintains a record of 410 targeted settlements, which are given due attention, distributed on private and state lands.

“We do the paperwork to help humble families who have been occupying land for decades without having a property title,” he said.

Paredes insisted that only in the last year, 20 inter-institutional dialogue tables, serving 58 communities within groups.

Miviot maintains four fixed work groups active to follow up on legalization cases of organized communities: the Federico Britton National Community Movement (Mocona), the Victoriano Lorenzo Coordinator, Pro Land Rescue, and the Bocas del Toro Coordinator.

