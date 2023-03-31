Panama City .- A court in Panama “buried” this Thursday the case of the 8-year-old indigenous girl raped in 2021 and “forced” to be a mother, by denying her an abortion, after the denunciations of the feminist organizations that indicate that the Panamanian State did not act “efficiently” with the minor.

This morning a hearing was held to reopen the case, which was archived considering that none of the crimes against the State denounced since last March by the lawyers, grouped in feminist organizations, who consider that they did not act in a manner ” timely and efficient” through institutional mechanisms, “forcing” to give birth to the girl.

The judge reiterated “that no elements are observed to consider the reactivation of the process, verifying the non-existence of the crime denounced at the time. Therefore, they did not agree to order the reopening of the investigation,” the Judicial Branch of Panama reported in a statement.

In December 2021, the minor’s aunt reported to the Public Ministry (Prosecutor’s Office) that her partner had raped the 8-year-old girl, a native of the Guna Yala region in the Caribbean.

After that, the authorities requested an obstetric ultrasound, which determined that the little girl was about 23 weeks pregnant. The culprit was arrested and is currently serving his sentence, according to official information.

Because the degree of gestation was outside the law to perform an abortion and the doctors considered that the minor was “fit” for childbirth, the minor underwent a cesarean section in March 2022.

In Panama, abortion is allowed under three grounds, included in article 144 of the Penal Code: up to 8 weeks if it is the product of rape, and up to 22 weeks if the woman or fetus is at risk of death.

After today’s decision, the case remains “buried,” Dayana Bernal, one of the lawyers, explained to EFE, because “the judge states that the State institutions were activated, began a chain of participation and all complied with the urgency, and there are no additional elements to reopen the case.”

Bernal announced that they will submit this case to “international organizations” such as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court).

“GIVING BABY ISN’T PUTTING YOUR HEALTH AT RISK?”

The specialist in the prevention of violence against women and member of the organization Espacio Encuentro de Mujeres, Eusebia Solís, told EFE that the “psychological damage” to the minor was not taken into account and that this case invites a review of the law to add more exceptions in abortion.

“I doubt that giving birth to an 8-year-old girl does not endanger her life,” said Solís.

«How are they going to ask an 8-year-old girl to be physically prepared, to be ready to be a mother in the eyes of the State? Psychologically and mentally, a girl cannot assume a son or a daughter who is also the product of a rape,” said the expert.

In his opinion, the case invites us to see how it is possible to introduce “exceptions in that Penal Code that condemns abortion as a crime.” EFE

adl/mt/laa