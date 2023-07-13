Panama dethrones the USA on penalties and will seek its first Gold Cup title

With a saving performance by goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, Panama beat the United States 5-4 on penalties on Wednesday (1-1 in 120 minutes) and qualified for its third Concacaf Gold Cup final.

The Central American squad took the lead through Iván Anderson in the 99th minute, but the Colombian-American Jesús Ferreira equalized for the locals in the 105th minute at the Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, United States).

Unlike the last tie against Canada, the United States succumbed this time in a penalty shootout to the success of goalkeeper Mosquera, who saved the shots from Ferreira himself and Cristian Roldán.

After eliminating the defending champions, Panama will compete on Sunday for its first Gold Cup trophy against the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Mexico and Jamaica.

The pupils of the Spanish-Danish Thomas Christiansen thus took revenge against the United States for the defeats in their last two trips to the Gold Cup final, in 2005 and 2013.

Absent from the last World Cup in Qatar, Panama has remained undefeated throughout the tournament, showing that it is ready to aspire to its first regional victory.

‘Team USA’ was left without a second consecutive title that would have placed them, along with Mexico, at the top of the tournament’s record with eight crowns.

The alternative team that the United States presented in the tournament, without its greatest figures such as Christian Pulisic, was not enough to achieve the objective despite the good offensive performance of Jesús Ferreira, the World Cup striker born in Santa Marta (Colombia).

The FC Dallas striker, son of former Colombian international David Ferreira, added his seventh goal in this Gold Cup on Wednesday, equaling the record for an American soccer player set by Clint Dempsey in the 2015 edition.

– Goals disallowed –

Panama adapted much better to the hot conditions in San Diego in a first half in which they enjoyed both greater possession (66%) and better chances.

The United States issued the first warning with only 20 seconds left, with a shot at the post by Cade Cowell, but Panama quickly recovered from the scare and gradually conquered the midfield and launched the first attacks into the rival area.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, one of the few regular starters for the United States who competed in this tournament, was once again the highlight of his team in the quarterfinal match against Canada.

In the 29th minute, Yoel Bárcenas beat Turner by finishing first off a ball hung by Adalberto Carrasquilla but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The locals tried to step on the accelerator in the second half but neither Ferreira nor the Mexican-American Brandon Vázquez materialized their clear chances.

Regulation time ended with a huge controversy over another disallowed goal against Ismael Díaz for offside in minute 93.

The Panamanian soccer players strongly demanded a possible hand at the beginning of that action from the American Djordje Mihailovic when he tried to avoid a header in the Harold Cummings area.

As against Canada, the United States found themselves facing the abyss again when Iván Anderson, who had come on as a substitute, received at the back of the defense, tapped out Turner’s desperate exit and scored on empty goal.

When the Canal squad saw the final, Ferreira appeared to set the tie, turning a ball hung into the area into a lucky and precise volley to the opposite post.

Although he had suffered cramps, Ferreira took responsibility for the first penalty of the shootout and saw it saved by goalkeeper Mosquera.

A mistake by Cristian Martínez gave air to the United States again but Mosquera appeared again to clear Cristian Roldán’s shot and allow Adalberto Carrasquilla, the team’s figure in the tournament, to seal the Panamanian ticket to the final on Sunday in Los Angeles .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

