Home » Panama: Inauguration of the III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance – EntornoInteligente
News

Panama: Inauguration of the III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance – EntornoInteligente

by admin
Panama: Inauguration of the III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance – EntornoInteligente

MOP Minister participates in the Inauguration of the “III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance”

This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the opening ceremony of the III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance was held, with the participation of the Minister of Public Works Rafael Sabonge.

The event was held at the Amador Convention Center and was inaugurated by Minister of Government Roger Tejada, together with groups from various nations.

Subsequently, the authorities went to the National Operations Center (CON) of the National Police to participate in the act of declaring a national emergency and international appeal to start the development of the scenarios programmed within the drill.

As part of the practical emergency exercise in the event of an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 at a depth of 10 kilometers in Panama City with its epicenter in the Pedro Miguel fault (Ancón district), the Cabinet Council approved the declaration of emergency and red alert with Resolution 1 of June 13, 2023.

Upon learning of the situation, the MOP deployed 125 yellow teams from the institution and with the support of private contractors in the direction of the Canal Area, METROVIAL and Panama West; and in the divisions of Veraguas, Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro, and central provinces, regional areas with technical personnel available to the Operation Center of the National Police to identify the effects, Minister Sabonge announced.

The III Regional Simulation of Response to Disasters and Humanitarian Assistance is carried out with estates and entities of the State and countries of Central America, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Israel and Japan.

See also  Pedavena, the wolf raids sheep for two nights among the houses of Murle

This activity has the support of the UN, PAHO, NASA and the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Panama, June 13, 2023

You may also like

Special Olympics : Canoeists start: judoka and sailors...

Stability Pakistan Party’s decision to prepare party manifesto...

Bizarrap reveals the artist who will be in...

Cartel Office sees evidence of illegal price gouging...

Blast in North Waziristan, two soldiers martyred

Hooded men killed a farmer in the rural...

E-prescription is mandatory from 2024

Non-bailable warrants issued for several key PTI leaders

They investigate attack against station in Candelaria

German Bicycle Prize: Münster and Cologne take 1st...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy