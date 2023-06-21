Panama: Inauguration of the III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance – EntornoInteligente

MOP Minister participates in the Inauguration of the “III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance”

This Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the opening ceremony of the III Regional Simulation of Disaster Response and Humanitarian Assistance was held, with the participation of the Minister of Public Works Rafael Sabonge.

The event was held at the Amador Convention Center and was inaugurated by Minister of Government Roger Tejada, together with groups from various nations.

Subsequently, the authorities went to the National Operations Center (CON) of the National Police to participate in the act of declaring a national emergency and international appeal to start the development of the scenarios programmed within the drill.

As part of the practical emergency exercise in the event of an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 at a depth of 10 kilometers in Panama City with its epicenter in the Pedro Miguel fault (Ancón district), the Cabinet Council approved the declaration of emergency and red alert with Resolution 1 of June 13, 2023.

Upon learning of the situation, the MOP deployed 125 yellow teams from the institution and with the support of private contractors in the direction of the Canal Area, METROVIAL and Panama West; and in the divisions of Veraguas, Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro, and central provinces, regional areas with technical personnel available to the Operation Center of the National Police to identify the effects, Minister Sabonge announced.

The III Regional Simulation of Response to Disasters and Humanitarian Assistance is carried out with estates and entities of the State and countries of Central America, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Israel and Japan.

This activity has the support of the UN, PAHO, NASA and the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Panama, June 13, 2023

