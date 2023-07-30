Pandemic and inflation – last tango in the dance temple: discos in crisis

Innovative concepts instead of cash

New concepts are now important for disco operators to counteract the decline in visitors. The “Pentagon” is now trying to improve the situation with a so-called “cost-of-living bonus”: Guests who come to the discotheques in Schärding, Braunau, Ternberg and Adlwang earlier are rewarded with vouchers. These are valid in the “Pentagon” discos like cash. At the start of admission, i.e. at 9 p.m., visitors receive vouchers worth 30 euros. Every ten minutes, the value of the voucher decreases by five euros. The campaign ends at 10 p.m. In addition, the “Pentagon” group engages well-known entertainers and international as well as national acts. “We have to offer more than the party room at home, i.e. more entertainment,” explains Bogner.

