Pandemic plunged vaccination in Latin America to levels of 30 years ago

Childhood vaccination in Latin America and the Caribbean has regressed dramatically to levels of 30 years ago, partly due to the covid-19 pandemic, and now 25% of children lack “critical” immunizations, UNICEF warned on Wednesday.

“This is one of the most serious childhood vaccination crises the region has seen in almost 30 years,” said UNICEF director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Garry Conille.

“For many years,” Latin America had “one of the highest childhood vaccination rates in the world, now it has one of the lowest,” Conille added in a statement.

The situation in Latin America appears in a report released by UNICEF entitled “The State of the World‘s Children 2023: For every childhood, vaccination.”

In this report, the UN agency points out that coverage of the third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine among children under one year of age fell 18 percentage points, from 93% in 2012 to 75% in 2021.

“This is the region’s lowest routine vaccination rate in nearly 30 years, putting Latin America and the Caribbean below the global average (81 percent) and just ahead of Eastern and Southern Africa ( 74 percent),” UNICEF said.

It even registers “the largest global decline in the last decade,” he warned.

They stopped prioritizing vaccination

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, in Latin America there are 2.4 million children under one year of age (one in four) unprotected against preventable diseases due to lack of full vaccination. Furthermore, 1.7 million have never been vaccinated.

Venezuela (27%), Brazil (26%), Haiti (25%) and Bolivia (25%) register the highest percentages of children under one year of age without any vaccine, unlike Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Chile and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, all of them with only 1% not immunized.

Haiti (24%), Panama (19%) and Venezuela (17%) have the highest percentage of children under 12 months of age with incomplete vaccination, while Belize, Cuba and Costa Rica have no cases.

“We talk about almost all the vaccines in the immunization program, however, the ones that worry us the most are those for diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough,” Ralph Midy, UNICEF Immunization Adviser for Latin America and the Caribbean, told AFP. .

“Both governments and international organizations stopped prioritizing the issue of immunization in the region,” he added.

Pandemic triggered deficiencies

The situation has caused diseases such as diphtheria, measles and poliomyelitis, which were thought to have been eradicated in many countries, to reappear.

According to UNICEF, one of the main causes of the decline in immunization levels in Latin America and the Caribbean is the covid-19 pandemic.

However, he specified that previously there was already a decline due to structural problems, lack of investment in primary care, shortage of qualified professionals, vaccines and resources.

“Prolonged political and social instability has worsened in the last 10 years, creating difficulties in different countries,” Midy said.

“The pandemic exacerbated the challenges that the region had already faced before, interrupting childhood vaccination due to the intense demands on the health systems and the containment measures,” he added.

In addition, the anti-vaccine movements “have certainly had an impact, although it is difficult to measure exactly,” Midy concluded.