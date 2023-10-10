Pandeyuca: first place in costume at San Pacho 2023

The central board of the Quibdó Franciscan Festivals Foundation reported that the costume from the Pandeyuca neighborhood achieved first place in this year 2023.

It is the costume titled “This time don’t even count on me” where a criticism of the corruption of the political leadership of Chocó is expressed. Some dolls with giant rats on their shoulders represent the political leadership and the devil, terrified by their level of corruption, tells them: “This time don’t even count on me.”

Second place in costume went to the César Conto neighborhood, in tribute to the Chocoano writer Miguel A. Caicedo.

Third place went to the El Silencios neighborhood with the costume titled “All United for Peace.”

The arch winners were: 1. Las Margaritas. 2. Pandeyuca. 3. Yesquita

The winners in street arrangement were: 1. César Conto. 2. Christ the King. 3. Tomas Pérez

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

