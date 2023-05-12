Paneleros would be abandoning their crops

According to the Technical Secretariat of the Caña Panela del Huila Chain, prompt solutions to the difficult situation that producers in this economic sector are facing today are expected. Smuggling and costs of sustaining the crop, the points that have them in check and for which they would stop cultivating and processing.

By: Gloria Camargo

There are several factors that have the panela producers in the municipalities of San Agustín and Isnos in check, and for this reason they have been in a permanent Assembly for a week.

A situation that has also caused the blockage of the road that leads from Palmar to Obando, in the municipality of San Agustín, where at least five thousand people have blocked the passage of panelero vehicles, and they hope to have a dialogue with the National Government.

Faced with the issue, the Diario del Huila, spoke with Luis Carlos Becerra Ordóñez, Technical Secretary of the Caña Panela Chain for the department of Huila of the Departmental Agriculture Secretariat, to learn about the current conditions of the economic line and the families that depend on it. .

Smuggling

According to the official, this issue is not recent, and in which different authorities, in addition to other agencies, must link efforts to prevent the entry of low-quality panela that affects the work and profitability of Huila producers.

“This issue is a problem from a few months ago, and that has been reflecting the need for the Ministry of Health to initiate the corresponding verifications,” Becerra Ordóñez said first.

At the same time, he added that “we have not been able to establish any truthful situation because we do not have the supports, nor the evidence, to be able to at least carry out a prosecution or make the captures as required by law.

Actually, we have information based on assumptions, but that is not going to help us, however we do have information stating that panela from Cauca or Nariño is entering, labeled with bags from the municipality of San Agustín and Isnos.

It is worth remembering that the law states that each company or each businessman has the right to commercialize it, but as long as this commercialization is done with packaging from the destination of origin or from the manufacture of the product, but in this case panelas with the name of Huila, that is cheaper”, said the Secretary.

“This is being a very detrimental issue for local commerce, because they are flooding the market with cheaper panelas and that makes the commercial issue begin to have a stigmatization with reference to the local prices that producers manage,” he concluded.

Therefore, he pointed out that the invitation to the entire sector is that if they come to have any information of this type that the verification process can achieve, where the respective seizures and subsequent destruction of this type of panela can be made, which is coming fraudulently.

“The invitation is for the producers to help us have this information, in order to notify the competent entities and to help us carry out this pertinent control, because it really is a very strong damage and it is a very delicate issue for the productive sector. , since it is really affecting the quality and good name of our producers at the departmental level,” Becerra Ordóñez pointed out.

Losses

Regarding the complaints about production at a loss and little income or profitability that families that are dedicated to this type of economy have, the Technical Secretary of the Chain also spoke.

“We have a very sensitive issue regarding the utility and the issue of sustaining the crop. Even though the inputs dropped a bit, it’s not much and it’s still very expensive to sustain the crops in terms of fertilization and inputs for support, in addition to labor,” he explained at first.

And he added that “we currently have reports that the panela load is oscillating between 320,000 and 350,000 pesos, it is clear that with these prices we are entering losses.” A complex situation for producers, who in many cases, according to the professional, would be producing in order to generate a minimum type of income.”

Among the current values ​​that the sector has, the balance delivered by the Technical Secretary to this means of communication indicated that “the cargo price of 120 kg of standard panela placed in a collection center should be above 370,000 or 400,000 pesos, this so that it is a price that is adjustable to the reality that we have in the field.

In addition to this, the producers of pulverized panela, which have a differential product and therefore with differential costs due to the increase in labor, do not have a better outlook either.

“According to the criteria that they have shown us, the pulverized panela must be above 400,000 pesos for a load of 125 kg. So, we are waiting for the definition also by the paneleros regarding the decisions they are going to make, because it really worries us as a panelero sector, ”he established.

abandonment and opportunities

As added by Luis Carlos Becerra Ordóñez, Technical Secretary of the Caña Panela Chain, this reality is already generating impacts in the productive line, the most worrying for food security, is that many farmers abandon this activity.

“We are concerned as a sector because it has already been shown that there are families that are deserting in terms of the fact that the end of the crop is no longer profitable. We hope that this issue can be energized soon so that the sector continues to grow and we as a department can continue to support and grow in this policy that we have at the national and departmental level.

Achieving in this way that the planted areas begin to increase again but also the issue of production, because we have some very important markets at the national level such as Caquetá, Putumayo and Huila in terms of marketing, but also in exports, where we are currently participating. with a very good volume in terms of pulverized panela and other presentations, such as block or solid panela, which is allowing us to open new marketing paths,” he said.

A job, achieved by hand by several companies and associations, which have worked to obtain the corresponding certifications and thus open up a field in important international markets.

protests

It should be remembered that Paneleros from San Agustín protest the high price of inputs, the presence of contraband panela and production costs. The demonstration has lasted almost a week, and the paneleros have denounced that they work at a loss due to the high costs of inputs, labor and fuel, which does not justify the final price of the product for consumption.

According to the vice president of the paneleros committee in Huila, Jhon Fredy Realpe, the situation is affecting them and they have no way to sustain a better quality of life. «We are unemployed and we hope that more municipalities join the day. We hope they recognize us as producers in the country,” he said.

The protests have been peaceful so far, with blockades in the panela areas. However, the paneleros announced that they will intensify the blockades on the strategic roads for mobility if they do not get the attention of the national government.

The Technical Secretary indicated that there are justified claims, among them, that the issue of adapting the collection center for San Agustín be accelerated so that the paneleros can have the product for several days and can have a commercial transaction according to the dynamics. Currently, they do not have a place to store their produce and must take it to the market place and sell it immediately.

In addition, another issue to take into account is the oversupply in the sector, since it has been established that producers are grinding in reverse, causing the price to drop a bit, so intermediaries take advantage of this situation to lower prices even more. prices.

panela figures

According to data provided by the Observatory of the Secretary of Agriculture of Huila, currently the department has over 14,600 hectares planted in Huila, for an estimate between 55,000 and 61,000 tons of panela per year.

Likewise, the municipality of San Agustín has a participation between 2,500 and 3,000 annual tons of the departmental total. While the municipality of Isnos has a participation between 5,000 and 6,000 tons per year with respect to 100% of the Huila production.