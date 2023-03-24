The community of the village of El Vergel in the municipality of Garzón, Huila, is in an emergency after an avalanche that occurred in the last few hours due to the heavy rains that have hit the area since the night before.

Approximately 20 houses were affected and the aqueduct suffered damage, leaving the village without a supply of drinking water. In addition, the area was left without electricity and affectations are reported in La Truchera, as well as damage to crops. The access road was also seriously compromised, rendering it impassable.

Authorities have moved the yellow machinery to the area to clear the access and allow the entry of humanitarian aid, while the Risk Unit is in the area to learn first-hand about the situation of those affected.

Firefighters and Civil Defense also appeared on the scene.

Fortunately, they do not report human losses, but considerable damage to roads, homes and crops.

Authorities have asked the community to remain calm and follow the recommendations of the entities in charge of emergency care.