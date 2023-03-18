A month ago the people who are under protection in the city, were forced to set off an alarm before what they considered an eviction from the shelter for victims, apparently due to a bad procedure by the operator of the program, under which the Pereira’s mayor’s office and specifically the Secretary of Social Development, provide them with security and maintenance. The reason, there were no resources for that support.

In this house there must be a permanent landlord who is even in charge of washing the dishes, a lady for cleaning common areas and a psychologist. To avoid a major problem, the solution came through an additional item endorsed by the Legal Department of the mayor’s office and the bidding process for this year’s process was opened, for nine months or until December.

The intervention of the control body

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced through its Tweeter account that ‘it had initiated a preventive action to guarantee the operation of the shelter for the care of victims of the conflict in Pereira, in order to avoid further delays in the humanitarian aid deliveries.

When it is not one thing, it is the other in the municipal Administration, the fact is that it is not clear why everything related to tenders and contracts, be it education or, as in this case, has a fuss involved, will it be related to the electoral year? ?

The Attorney General’s Office requested to formalize a definitive contract and prevent further processes of minimum amount. “Due to the alleged faults in the planning that, (as of March 16) did not allow a permanent space to be available.” The local order Attorney’s Office requested information from the Social and Political Development Secretariat on the actions carried out. In a press release, the Public Ministry expressed its concern about the modifications that have been made to the contractual processes, which would put a new group of 62 victims at risk, who have been requesting humanitarian aid since the beginning of this year.

Finally, in view of the void declaration that was registered for the main contract in 2022, the Entity urged that the terms and conditions be reviewed and that they be able to meet the food and assistance needs of those who require help.

From the Provincial Attorney

In view of the request made to the Secretariat to guarantee the rights of victims to timely attention and inform the actions that are being carried out to provide assistance, the clarity on the subject was provided by Dr. Leonardo Reales, Provincial Attorney of Pereira: “At the end of last year, the care resources for the population served in this place were exhausted and contractual actions began that should have concluded in the second half of December, with the unfortunate result that by that date that process was declared void and the had to go to other processes to mitigate the problem.”

Reales commented that this situation progressed until the middle of this month, in which the municipality was urged to start the contractual process to be able to serve this population. “We were informed that thanks to the intervention of the Attorney General’s Office, the contract that runs until mid-September could be concluded yesterday.”

The official also said that the minimum amount was insufficient for this care. “The process that had been postponed for reasons exogenous to the municipality ended, because these two processes were objected to by one of the proponents. The operator has already been contracted to use the resources”.

Where is the role of the Victims Unit?

“What the Unit does is the administrative management of the attention to the tables of victims in the department and in the different municipalities, as Pereira has its own population of victims and its own table, the attention corresponds directly to the municipality and consequently This obligation is that they contract the operator to serve that particular population in that center,” said the provincial attorney.

The role of the Victims Unit is that of registration, the administrative procedure for the compensation of this population, but the attention itself corresponds to the municipality. It should be clarified that the hiring that began to apply is for victims who are already registered, such as those who can present themselves up to six months from now.

The preventive in the municipality was given as a result of the operator’s protest of not receiving the people who were cared for in the shelter and followed up on the process that culminated in the hiring of a new operator.

Given

So that misunderstandings are not presented again, operators are reminded that communication must be operator – mayor’s office and mayor’s office – victims.