In the afternoon, shortly after 19.30, a big fire broke out in Pantelleria. The flames licked the houses, several residents were forced to flee. According to an initial reconstruction, the fire would be arson, it started from Cala Cinque Denti and expanded towards Gadir, due to the strong sirocco wind. So much fear for the inhabitants, in the area also Giorgio Armani and Marco Tardelli, who were forced to leave quickly. Host Myrta Merlino writes on Twitter: “After a hot summer full of fires, my beloved Pantelleria is also burning this evening.” And again: “A painful fire here where not even Canadair can reach because of the wind. No more painful fires, those who disfigure our assets must pay dearly”.

