Panzerfaust found in Erfurt – extensive barriers

A bazooka from the Second World War was found at the Thuringian Ministry of Finance in the south-east of Erfurt. According to the police, the weapon should be blown up on Thursday at 5 p.m. For this purpose, the site will be cordoned off at 4:30 p.m.
According to the police, the following cannot be driven on or walked on:
- Am Herrenberg street, starting at the junction with Häßlerstrasse and continuing to the Rudolstädter Strasse intersection
- the junction of Häßlerstraße/Ludwig-Ehrhard-Ring (southern access to the Ministry of Finance)
- the junction with Blankenhainer Straße/Ludwig-Ehrhard-Ring (northern access to the Ministry of Finance)
According to the police, neither residents nor employees of the ministry have to be evacuated. Those affected would be asked to stay in their homes and offices after 4:30 p.m.