Panzerfaust found in Erfurt – extensive barriers

A bazooka from the Second World War was found at the Thuringian Ministry of Finance in the south-east of Erfurt. According to the police, the weapon should be blown up on Thursday at 5 p.m. For this purpose, the site will be cordoned off at 4:30 p.m.

According to the police, the following cannot be driven on or walked on:

Am Herrenberg street, starting at the junction with Häßlerstrasse and continuing to the Rudolstädter Strasse intersection

the junction of Häßlerstraße/Ludwig-Ehrhard-Ring (southern access to the Ministry of Finance)

the junction with Blankenhainer Straße/Ludwig-Ehrhard-Ring (northern access to the Ministry of Finance)