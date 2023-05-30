Paolini returns to tour Italy with ‘La Fabbrica del Mondo’ – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONTEGROTTO TERME, MAY 30 – “La Fabbrica del Mondo” is the title of the laboratory of stories for the future of the planet that Marco Paolini and Telmo Pievani are bringing back to the stage this summer in some of the most beautiful places in Italy, starting Thursday 1 June from Villa Draghi, in Montegrotto Terme (Padua).



How much is a cubic meter of water worth? Thirty years after the “Racconto del Vajont”, Marco Paolini returns to question himself on water, the key theme of the future of the planet. In fact, the meetings of ‘Fabbrica del Mondo’ are dedicated to water, which in this second edition will be nomadic: from Montegrotto Terme (Padua), on June 1-3, to Assisi (August 25-27), up to Trani (September 22 ), they will move like a caravan to look for people to talk to, open to comparison with local realities. “To achieve the objectives of the 2030 Agenda – explains Paolini – we need the thinking of builders of medieval cathedrals, whose end will be our grandchildren or great-grandchildren, we need to give shape to an architecture that lasts beyond the short cycles of politics and the market”.



It begins on June 1st, on the splendid hillock of Villa Draghi, where the ecological transition, water and climate construction sites will be held. Paolini and Pievani will dialogue with the economist and theologian Gaël Giraud, the writer and company manager Guido Maria Brera, the entrepreneur Gian Luigi Montorsi, with the moderation of the journalist Chiara Albanese. In closing there will be the show by Marta Cuscunà “La simplicity deceived”. (HANDLE).

