IVREA. Paolo Conta is the new president of Confindustria Canavese for the next four-year period 2022-2026. He succeeds Patrizia Paglia who has led the association since 2018. The designation took place during the general assembly which took place on Friday 16 September, at the ducal castle of Agliè.

Graduated in Engineering, Master in Business administration, Paolo Conta is CEO of Laser srl, a company based in Strambino that deals with the conception, design and implementation of digital systems for companies and public administrations.

Conta has been actively involved in associative life for several years: in particular, from 2019 until this year he was president of the Ict Group, the body that groups together the Canavese companies in the IT and telecommunications sector.

The consent to Conta, unanimously approved by the assembly, was also extended to the entire presidential team, proposed by the designated president. It includes: Paola Bruna, Rgi spa, Mirella Ferrero, Osai Automation System spa, Patrizia Paglia, Iltar-Italbox Industrie Riunite spa, Dino Ruffatto, A. Benevenuta & C. spa, Alberto Zambolin, Message spa.

After the thanks from the whole assembly to the outgoing president for the important work carried out during his mandate, Paolo Conta thanked his colleagues for having chosen him as the representative of the Canavese industrialists and declared: ” gives a strong stimulus to face the challenges of the next four years. It is my intention to work with the important help of the vice-presidents, both as a sign of continuity and by proposing new initiatives that can help us face the complex economic situation. We often tell ourselves that nothing will be the same again and, if this is true, we too will not be able to be as before, we and our companies will also be called, indeed, we are called, to a sudden change in the way of thinking and acting. : in fact, if on the one hand we must defend what we have today, on the other we must look to the future and try to imagine how we could be in that future. And it is above all in moments like those that we are experiencing that Confindustria’s work becomes essential to contribute, together with political institutions and economic, social and cultural organizations, to the economic growth and social progress of the territory ».

At the end of the voting, the outgoing president Patrizia Paglia sent a message of good wishes to her successor: «Paolo Conta is an entrepreneur of great value and profile. I am sure that he will be able to guide the structure and the associates in the best possible way and will contribute to promoting the development and growth policy of our territory ».