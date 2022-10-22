Paolo Zangrillo takes the baton of Renato Brunetta at the Pa. Former member of the Labor Commission of the Chamber, in the Meloni government he will have to deal with environment and energy.

Younger brother of the more “famous” (at least in the media) Alberto, a well-known face of TV especially during the period of Covid, head of the Anesthesia and General Intensive Care Unit of San Raffaele in Milan as well as being president of Genoa and personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi.

The 61-year-old new Minister of Public Administration has been a member of Forza Italia since 2018. Graduated in Law from the University of Milan in 1987, he began his career as a manager in 1992 at Magneti Marelli and then worked at Fiat Powertrain Technologies , Iveco and Acea.

As a member of the Labor commission he also dealt with citizenship income, the flagship measure of the M5s that the new executive wants to abolish. «I followed – he said a few days before the vote of 25 September – the training process that led to the citizenship income, being a member of the Labor Commission in the Chamber, and the position of Forza Italia has always been clear and clear. We share the idea of ​​giving support to those in poverty and those unable to work. So it is a provision that cannot be ignored, but the part relating to active policies has however proved to be a failure ».

«We need to change the paradigm and cultural approach towards young people – he underlines – we cannot pass on to them the message that one can live on welfare. Opportunities must be guaranteed for everyone, young people can play for energy and talents, life is built with sacrifice and the desire to get involved ». Enough therefore with the logic “of giving money to young people, you have to give them opportunities and make provisions that help young people to approach the world of work”.

A great fan of Genoa, when his brother was appointed president (in 2019) he said: «The Grifone is a family tradition. From an early age, my brother Alberto and my father Augusto used to go to the Marassi stadium to follow our favorite team. Even when my father had to move to Lombardy for work, we continued to go to Luigi Ferraris ».