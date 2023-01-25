One of the most common resolutions at the beginning of the year, as well as in the months leading up to the holidays, is to lose weight, so people stick to strict diets or months of gym To achieve this goal.
Unquestionably, the best way to lose weight is consult a nutritionist first and coach, who will know how to identify the conditions that favor him. However, widely spread advice is to consume papaya to detoxify the body.
According to Center for Disease Control and Preventionthe high content of papaya speeds up intestinal transit and helps to achieve a correct assimilation of what is consumed.
OTHER BENEFITS
- Other benefits that papaya has are:
- Speeds up healing.
- Stabilizes the heart rate.
- Reduces intestinal inflammation.
- Improves the appearance of the skin.
- Strengthen your immune system.
- Prevents constipation.
- It provides a good amount of fiber, protecting the intestinal microbiota and maintaining good intestinal transit.
- Hydrates by having a high amount of water.
- Nourishes, as it is composed of various vitamins and minerals.
- Helps to satisfy the appetite.
See also Hong Kong-Hong Kong, China: Six "Stance News" reporters and related persons were arrested and media operations ceased