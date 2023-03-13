news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PORCARI (LUCCA), MARCH 12 – A big fire broke out at the Essity paper mill in Porcari (Lucca), in the plain of Lucca. This was announced by the mayor Leonardo Fornaciari, who is following the operations, explaining that “the flames attacked the warehouse of the finished product. Seven tankers with related crews of firefighters were on site”. A column of smoke has risen from the plant and is visible for miles away.

The mayor, via Facebook, invites “not to come to see the fire because the vehicles of the fire brigade are having difficulty transiting to enter the plant”, and to “keep doors and windows closed and do not engage in outdoor activities”. The mayor also issued an ordinance establishing the closure of all schools in Porcari for tomorrow. The carabinieri are also on the spot. There are currently no injuries reported. (HANDLE).