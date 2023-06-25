Pappenheim | sister threatened

In Pappenheim, a young man attacked his sister with a screwdriver. According to his own statements, the 24-year-old was in an exceptional psychological situation and wanted to fight it with alcohol. With a screwdriver he tried to break into a closet. There he wanted to look for alcohol. During his search he became more and more aggressive and eventually attacked his sister with a screwdriver. She ran to her room and called the police. Officials issued a referral and are now investigating.

