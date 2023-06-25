Home » Pappenheim | sister threatened
News

Pappenheim | sister threatened

by admin
Pappenheim | sister threatened

In Pappenheim, a young man attacked his sister with a screwdriver. According to his own statements, the 24-year-old was in an exceptional psychological situation and wanted to fight it with alcohol. With a screwdriver he tried to break into a closet. There he wanted to look for alcohol. During his search he became more and more aggressive and eventually attacked his sister with a screwdriver. She ran to her room and called the police. Officials issued a referral and are now investigating.

See also  “A dedicated, smiling and kind colleague”, HCRRUN testimonials about Claudine Kpondzo Ahianyo

You may also like

The 10 best books on submarines

How to manage your personal finances when obtaining...

soon a national public procurement policy – ​​TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Hebi City held a new smart city industrial...

Tunisia. IMF: Saied meets Georgieva, ‘unacceptable conditions’

The healthy figures of the San Jorge University...

Fraud group’s favorite bank project financial inspection results...

Sewerage optimization in the Los Almendros neighborhood advances...

Liveblog: ++ Apparently quiet location in Rostov ++

The conclusion of the activities of the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy