Paquito Foundation asks for collaboration to feed its rescued animals – Diario La Hora

Paquito Foundation asks for collaboration to feed its rescued animals

Paquito Foundation asks for collaboration to feed its rescued animals

Aid. Rescued dogs and cats remain at the foundation in search of a home.

The Paquito Foundation of Hint asks citizens to collaborate to feed the rescued animals that the entity maintains in its haven.

Through the social networks of this non-profit organization are requested nonperishable food such as oatmeal and rice, although balanced food for dogs and cats could also be delivered.

“We are already without anything for the soups of the puppies”, it is mentioned in the publication made in Facebook, the shelter is currently located in Ingahurco.

For more information, those interested in collaborating can call 09 39 51 60 28 to coordinate the delivery of these inputs for rescued cats and dogss from the streets of Ambato.

Besides the feeding, the veterinary care is another of the needs in this space, since many of the rescued animals They arrive in terrible health conditions.

Another way to help Foundation is by adopting the animals that remain in the refugiomost of them puppies that were abandoned on the streets of the canton and that are currently in good condition to find a new home.

To learn more about the foundation, you can enter the Facebook page Ambato Independent Rescuers “Paquito Foundation”. (RMC)

