Para world record in long jump

Markus Rehm is a long jumper from Germany. Now he has jumped a new world record. Rehm jumped 8 meters 72 in a competition for athletes with disabilities.

30.06.2023

In doing so, he improved his own world record in the long jump for people with physical disabilities. Only 8 people in the whole world have ever jumped further.

Rehm has been saying for a long time: I would like to take part in competitions for people without disabilities. The organizers have not allowed this so far. They say: Rehm has an advantage with his leg prosthesis. The prosthesis – i.e. an artificial leg – is very elastic. He can jump better than people with healthy legs. Rehm says: It is important that people with and without disabilities do sport together.

Paralympics

The Paralympics are the largest sports festival for people with disabilities. The Paralympics are always in the same city as the Olympic Games for able-bodied athletes.

Prosthesis

A prosthesis is an artificial replacement for a body part. For example, if a person is missing a leg, they can get a prosthetic leg.

