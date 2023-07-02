Para world record in long jump

Markus Rehm is a long jumper from Germany. Now he has jumped a new world record. Rehm jumped 8 meters 72 in a competition for athletes with disabilities.
In doing so, he improved his own world record in the long jump for people with physical disabilities. Only 8 people in the whole world have ever jumped further.
Rehm has been saying for a long time: I would like to take part in competitions for people without disabilities. The organizers have not allowed this so far. They say: Rehm has an advantage with his leg prosthesis. The prosthesis – i.e. an artificial leg – is very elastic. He can jump better than people with healthy legs. Rehm says: It is important that people with and without disabilities do sport together.
