Parade of the Jeep Willys Parranderos lit the Festival in the streets of Valledupar

The feeling of a people, which is proud of its customs and traditions, was what was shown by the faces of the thousands of people who turned to the streets of Valledupar to appreciate up close, applaud, dance and sing as the parade of the Jeep Willys Parranderos.

With women dressed as pillars, striking colors and original decorations, more than 137 vehicles graced this walking party that opens the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

The president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araújo, led the parade that was attended and accompanied by the Army and the National Police.

The traditional parade of Jeep Willys Parranderos has been promoted by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata since 2009, and today it continues to be one of the events that symbolizes the rescue of the customs of legendary parranderos, who walked the streets of Valledupar and nearby towns carrying on board, a typical vallenato ensemble.

The Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation thanked the community for the excellent behavior and the authorities for joining this parade that seeks to give greater strength to Vallenato folklore and pay homage to the memory of all the founders of this beautiful festival.

For his part, Pachín Escalona, ​​coordinator of the Jeep Willys Parranderos parade, noted: “I thank all those who participated in this tremendous parade. I exalt the presence of the willystas from Bogotá, Medellín, Sincelejo, Barranquilla and Cartagena, who contributed to the color of this contest. The parade is a fair recognition and exaltation of the traditions of our region, which we honor and highlight with this appetizer of the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival”.

This significant parade met expectations and became the greatest reference to highlight that from the World Capital of Vallenato, traditions are valued, making it possible for them to be taken into account despite the passing of the years.

The tour that started from the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata Consuelo Araujonoguera, after more than three hours returned to the same place, where the drivers of these vehicles were happy because they lived the greatest experience behind the wheel.

BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN