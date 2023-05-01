Home » Paraguay: also ‘colorado’ control in Parliament
News

Paraguay: also ‘colorado’ control in Parliament

by admin
Paraguay: also ‘colorado’ control in Parliament

The National Republican Association (ANR), known as the Placed Party, has won a large majority in the country’s Parliament on Monday in the framework of the general elections held on Sunday, according to the preliminary vote count.

Thus, the pro-government formation maintains its position in the Chamber of Deputies, where they have won a total of 48 seats, five more than they had up to now –out of a total of 80–.

The new configuration of the Lower House of Parliament, which now includes new figures such as Johanna Ortega, Raúl Benítez and Rubén Rubin, leaves the opposition with only 32 seats, according to information from the newspaper ‘Última Hora’.

The Colorados thus have sufficient support to carry out the measures they deem appropriate without the need for the support of other parliamentary groups.

“We will honor from the Chamber of Deputies each vote of confidence in this new way of doing politics. Changing everything will take time, but it is a challenge in which they will count on me. Infinite thanks,” Ortega said in a message broadcast through his networks social.

The progressives, however, will have one seat, while the National Meeting will have two and Patria Querida will have only one deputy in the Chamber. The Yo Creo movement has won two seats and the National Crusade with four.

Also, the Liberals now have 21 seats, down from 29 previously. It is expected that all of them will be sworn in on July 1.

The Colorado Party has also won the majority in the Senate, where until now it did not have an absolute majority. However, it has now taken 23 seats out of a total of 45.

See also  The Ministry of Education issued a guiding document, curriculum and teaching materials to strengthen the content of education on major themes_News_中国网

Thus, the National Crusade has displaced the Guasú Front, a coalition of left-wing parties, while Patria Querida has won a seat.

You may also like

A plane with seven occupants disappears in the...

Even urgent cases are not given antibiotics on...

Kyu-Han Lee “The ideal type of actor OOO…...

Silvestre Dangond revealed who gave him his first...

Football, 2. Bundesliga: Fernandes Neto – Düsseldorf’s young...

The Minister of Agriculture does not want to...

UNGRD pays attention to Nevado del Ruiz and...

Boris Palmer announces time off

Yeme is not what he appears to be

Uribe and Cabal in San Andres

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy