Paraguay: also ‘colorado’ control in Parliament

The National Republican Association (ANR), known as the Placed Party, has won a large majority in the country’s Parliament on Monday in the framework of the general elections held on Sunday, according to the preliminary vote count.

Thus, the pro-government formation maintains its position in the Chamber of Deputies, where they have won a total of 48 seats, five more than they had up to now –out of a total of 80–.

The new configuration of the Lower House of Parliament, which now includes new figures such as Johanna Ortega, Raúl Benítez and Rubén Rubin, leaves the opposition with only 32 seats, according to information from the newspaper ‘Última Hora’.

The Colorados thus have sufficient support to carry out the measures they deem appropriate without the need for the support of other parliamentary groups.

“We will honor from the Chamber of Deputies each vote of confidence in this new way of doing politics. Changing everything will take time, but it is a challenge in which they will count on me. Infinite thanks,” Ortega said in a message broadcast through his networks social.

The progressives, however, will have one seat, while the National Meeting will have two and Patria Querida will have only one deputy in the Chamber. The Yo Creo movement has won two seats and the National Crusade with four.

Also, the Liberals now have 21 seats, down from 29 previously. It is expected that all of them will be sworn in on July 1.

The Colorado Party has also won the majority in the Senate, where until now it did not have an absolute majority. However, it has now taken 23 seats out of a total of 45.

Thus, the National Crusade has displaced the Guasú Front, a coalition of left-wing parties, while Patria Querida has won a seat.