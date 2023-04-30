Paraguay continues in negotiations with Argentina on waterway toll payment

Asuncion, National Radio.-The negotiations with Argentina, on the collection of tolls on the Paraguay – Paraná waterway, continue, assured this Thursday the Vice Minister of Economic Relations and Integration of the National Chancellery, Enrique Franco.

In the program Paraguay Puede, he stated that Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay, are in favor of Paraguay’s position on the above-mentioned issue.

He recalled that Argentina charges Paraguay tolls for the use of the waterway in the aforementioned rivers, a situation that our country affirms is against international navigation agreements.