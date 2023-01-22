Paraguay gave another blow of opinion in the South American U-20 tournament, by beating Argentina 2-1 at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium, to consolidate itself in group A.

The ‘gaucho’ team, debuting in this edition because they rested on the first date, arrived with great expectations to advance to the final phase in a difficult area.

In the first minutes of the match, possession of the ball went to the albiceleste, who managed to have 60% control with the ball but without being deep.

Although the Paraguayans defended well under coach Aldo Bobadilla, it was too difficult for them to play with the ball short and after 15 minutes they had to resort to hitting the ball to go into the opposite field.

After half an hour of the game, emotions arrived, where the first was Gilberto Flórez’s goal for Paraguay, at minute 32, with a strong shot that goalkeeper Federico Gómez Gerth could not control on the ground and went into the goal on spherical.

Unfortunately for the red-and-whites, their joy only lasted two minutes, since Máximo Perrone made it 1-1 after a very quick counterattack from the albiceleste.

In the complementary part, Argentina wasted an incredible option at 49′, with a header from Castro, without any markings and stepping on the small area, and sent it to the side of the goal.

At minute 54 the penalty arrived for Paraguay, after a very clear hand from Di Lollo in the area, Alan Wlk charged towards the right post and the goalkeeper was unable to save it.

Those led by Mascherano were reacting more to equalize after the hour of commitment, but it was very difficult for a man like Segovia to take advantage of the free field to counterattack, thus almost scoring the third goal at 64 ‘if it weren’t for Gómez Gerth covered her.

On the other hand, Bobadilla opted to protect himself in his field and trust that Segovia will take the team out on a counterattack and connect with Rolón and Wlk.

With 15 minutes left to finish the game, the ‘Albiceleste’ had the ball without clarity to reach González’s goal, failing in the last quarter of the field when creating a play.

In the 80th minute, Buonanotte almost equalized after a long pass, he scored it but it went to the side of the goal, also hitting the goalkeeper.

This same player had to leave the field after 88 minutes, due to a strong blow in a dispute over a raised ball that affected his neck, for which he had to be transferred by ambulance to a care center.

Already in replacement time, Paraguay left the offensive side aside and defended with everything the score had in their favor, proof of this was the ball they took from Gómez on the line in the 95th minute.

In the end, the victory was “guaraní” and reaching four points in two days, remaining in the upper part of group A, while Argentina is without units but with three more games to seek qualification for the final hexagonal.