Paraguay highlights its advances in the protection and promotion of intellectual property in the WIPO Assembly

The National Directorate of Intellectual Property (Dinapi) is present at the “Assembly of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO): Sixty-fourth series of meetings”, which is held in the city of Geneva (Switzerland). , from July 6 to 14, 2023.

On behalf of the country, the director of Dinapi, Joel Talavera, mentioned that the administration under his charge implements actions to provide users and citizens with more efficient, less expensive services, with reduced times and with special care for the environment.

He then presented Dinapi’s new project: “After hard work, at the end of July we will be launching the Electronic File. This system is added to the digitization processes of historical archives, as well as to the computer tools provided by OMPI: IPAS Web and WIPO Publix. It is worth mentioning that these innovations will allow the opening and decentralization of administrative procedures”, highlighted the highest authority of Dinapi.

He mentioned the five international Treaties administered by WIPO and ratified by Paraguay in the last five years. “This shows that our country is permanently committed to the multilateral intellectual property system,” Talavera pointed out. He also indicated that the entity is part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), implementing recycling programs for recyclable institutional waste. “These initiatives are applied efficiently and positively and progressively, it is becoming a management standard in the other public institutions of our country”, pointed out the National Director.

At another time, he referred to the commitments assumed institutionally to combat any type of discrimination in access to the benefits of IP. “The National Directorate has prepared a schedule of activities and an action plan that aims to strengthen equal opportunities between men and women. Next, he presented the work carried out with local communities, representatives of civil society and native peoples for the effective protection of traditional knowledge. “The initiatives for the protection of this knowledge, which are part of our identity as a nation, are in total synergy with the vision of the organization, embodied in the decision to address this situation in a Diplomatic Conference, concluded Joel Talavera, representing Paraguayan.

Finally, he thanked the director of WIPO, Daren Tang, as well as directors and officials of the organization for the timely and permanent support of WIPO in terms of innovation, technical assistance and legal advice, concluded the head of Dinapi, Joel Talavera.

After the opening of the series of meetings, the calendar of activities continues with the election of officers and the presentation of the report of the Director General, Daren Tang, to the WIPO Assemblies. Parallel activities with issues related to intellectual property in the international context will also be developed. Member delegates and representatives of accredited observer organizations can participate in the Assemblies in person or remotely.

