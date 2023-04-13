INTERNATIONAL (Special Envoy) Unfortunately the news about the Paraguayan murderers of women come from all over the world, this femicide occurred in 2022 where the very cowardly murderer after strangling his partner threw her body with stones at the El Zaimán stream in Posadas, now the Encarnaceno faces trial for his abominable act and a possible life sentence, hopefully in Paraguay we will also have the possibility of implementing this type of sentence.

This is Lucas Gómez Navarro, 35, who is charged with the femicide of Estefanía Beatriz Benítez, with whom he had two children.

In this sense, the Investigating Judge 2, Juan Manuel Monte, brought to trial the case for the femicide of Estefanía Beatriz Benítez (32), where his ex-partner, Lucas Gómez Navarro (35), is accused and in preventive detention.

It should be remembered that the crime occurred on the morning of February 15, 2022, in the waters of the El Zaimán de Posadas stream, when a couple of Paraguayan nationality argued on the banks of the aforementioned channel, under one of the viaducts that cross national route 12. in front of the San Jorge neighborhood.

According to witnesses who witnessed the incident and called the police, the man threw the woman into the water and then tried to swim away, but was held back by people who had already arrived on the scene.

The first investigations indicated that Lucas Gómez Navarro beat and strangled the woman and then threw her into the water, and placed a stone on top of her so that she would not float.

Prefectural and Misiones Police officers worked hard to arrest the suspect, who put up a tenacious resistance and even hugged one of the pillars of the bridge so as not to be arrested.

Gómez Navarro was accused of femicide as established in article 80, paragraph 11, of the Argentine Penal Code and is exposed to a sentence of life imprisonment.

It should be added that the autopsy revealed that Estefanía Beatriz Benítez was strangled and the cause of death was determined as “suffocation by submersion.” In addition, the experts pointed out that her body had injuries resulting from the stones that the alleged femicide placed on top of her body so that she would not float.

After the unfortunate event, the woman’s relatives expressed that what happened to Estefanía is the product of years of mistreatment, which ended with the crime totally planned by the man.

It should be noted that the couple had two children together and lived in the San Isidro de Encarnación neighborhood, and they were engaged in the passage of merchandise between Posadas and Encarnación through the San Roque González de Santa Cruz international bridge.

