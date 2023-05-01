Paraguay: resounding presidential triumph of the conservative Peña

CONTUNDETE was the presidential triumph of the economist Santiago Peña in Paraguay, with which the conservative Colorado Party will continue in command, frustrating the third attempt of the liberal Efraín Alegre, who this time led a National Progressive Coalition.

Peña, 44, did not have to wait for the total counting of the vote, since with 70% of the polling stations counted, he was ahead of his political rival by 15 percentage points, with an irreversible trend in his favor. Thus, at the headquarters of his party, he met with his followers, just two hours after the close of election day, to celebrate.

In this country, the presidential election is a single round and the winner is the one who obtains the highest percentage of the votes.

An hour after that, the electoral authority proclaimed Peña the winner, with 90% of the vote counted, where the pro-government candidate added more than 42% support at the polls against Alegre who was close to 27%.

In his victory speech, he thanked his followers and urged all Paraguayans to reconcile to continue working for the well-being of the country, as previous conservative governments have done.

He also thanked everyone, but especially his family. “I have a wonderful family nucleus that has accompanied me, that has been a containment throughout this period.”

In third place, Paraguayo Cubas, a former right-wing anti-system legislator, was classified with 21.42%, a surprising percentage because although the intention to vote placed him in that position, it did not exceed ten percent.

The Colorado Party “in adversity knows how to overcome obstacles to remain in power,” Roberto Codas, a political and economic analyst at the Business Development consultancy, told AFP.

“In this case, ‘Payo’ Cubas helped him, who was left as the third force. He took votes from both groups, but the most affected were the opponents of the Concertación,” he said.

what’s coming

Unlike what happens in most countries, the economy is not the priority for the president-elect of Paraguay, but to stand up, with effective measures, to the two biggest burdens of the last decade in this country: corruption and crime organized.

On a quiet day and with high electoral participation, since voting is mandatory in that nation, the Paraguayans elected Peña as president, as well as their representatives to Congress and regional authorities.

After the intense campaign in which the opposition Alegre with his National Coalition focused on recalling the accusations of corruption against former presidents of the ruling party, which do not implicate the now elected president of the Colorado Party and promised, among other things in his change booklet, to align the country towards China, the Paraguayans hope to know in depth the road map of continuity.

Nestled between Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil, Paraguay has a porous border and has therefore become attractive to drug traffickers who, with organized crime practices, turned it into a transit country for their lucrative business.

Cannabis (which it also produces) and cocaine (mainly from other places) transit through Paraguay to Brazil, from where it is sent to Europe.

The anti-mafia prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, and a mayor known for his fight against corruption, José Carlos Acevedo, were assassinated in 2022 in crimes attributed to drug trafficking. The first of them when he was on his honeymoon in Colombia and investigations have established that it was cartel leaders who ordered his death.

Regarding corruption, Paraguay ranks 137 out of 180 countries in the ranking of the Transparency International organization. And some of its former presidents, including Horacio Cartes, mentor of the candidate Peña, have been accused of this crime by the US courts.

The conservative Colorado Party has been at the forefront of power for the last seven decades, with the exception of the three years in which former leftist priest Fernando Lugo governed without concluding his term since he was removed (2008-2012) and will continue to lead the Palace of the López with Peña, as predicted by the majority of surveys.

This young economist, the opposition led by the lawyer Alegre (60 years old) and based on the so-called ‘progressives’ consider him a technocrat with little political experience. However, He was Minister of Economy during the Cartes government and lost the Colorado primaries in 2017 against the current president Mario Abdó.

Although his programmatic agenda is continuous, especially in foreign policy where he defends Paraguay’s relations with Taiwan, he is innovative on other fronts, such as his proposal to create 500,000 jobs.

To attack him, his adversaries called him during the campaign, “the secretary of Cartes.”

But this young conservative, who exercised his right to vote very early yesterday in the company of his wife Leticia Ocampos and their eldest son, said that more than optimistic about the electoral result, he feels very calm and prepared to take the reins of the country.

“I feel very calm, with a lot of peace knowing that I have given everything humanly possible,” he told AFP.

He also knows that he has a strong political machine. “The Colorado Party is by far the largest political nucleation in Paraguay: 55% of all national voters are affiliated with the party, registered in the Colorado Party,” he said.

From a liberal family, Peña is the youngest of three brothers. He is married to Leticia Ocampo, with whom he has two children, the first of which was born when they were just teenagers.

“I became a father at the age of 17. It was a hard moment in life. It was not planned, but it led me to build on very solid principles of commitment, responsibility, honesty, integrity, knowing that there are people who It depends on you. And without realizing it, at the age of 17 I began to develop a vocation for service,” he said.

He rejects the legalization of abortion because it seems to him “the easiest, a shortcut.” And he declares himself determined to defend the family “in its traditional composition: mom, dad and children.”

In foreign policy, as we have outlined, he defends the relationship with Taipei. This is one of the 13 countries in the world that officially recognize that island above Beijing, which under the principle of one China claims its sovereignty.

Taiwan has lost several Latin American allies in recent years; Honduras was the last to establish formal ties with China.

On the contrary, Alegre announced that if he won the presidential election he would immediately review relations with Taiwan, since he believes that Paraguay pays a high price for losing the huge Chinese market.

Peña once again raised the issue of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, announcing his willingness to move the headquarters of his embassy to that city again, a measure that, in line with Donald Trump, Cartes had taken at the end of his government and that Abdo reversed.

“The State of Israel recognizes Jerusalem as its capital. The seat of Congress is in Jerusalem, the president is in Jerusalem. So who are we to question where they establish their own capital?” Peña said in an interview with AFP.

Natural resources and its flagship product, soybeans, give strength to the Paraguayan economy.

Is Un major exporter of soybeans, beef and hydroelectric power.

It has huge hydroelectric dams on the Paraná River, including Itaipu, in condominium with Brazil, the second largest in the world in terms of production after China’s Three Gorges.

It also has the Paraguay-Paraná waterway, some 3,000 km from its source in Brazil to its mouth in the Río de la Plata. With more than 3,000 boats and barges, Paraguay has the third largest freshwater fleet in the world, behind China and the United States.

Paraguay, which has a low tax burden of no more than 10%, is one of the few countries in the region where foreign direct investment increased during the covid-19 pandemic.

The IMF forecasts that the Paraguayan economy will grow 4.5% in 2023, well above the Latin American average (1.6%). But poverty affects 24.7% of the population.

Faced with this economic ‘tranquility’, the president-elect of Paraguay has two challenges that are as big as they cannot be postponed: combating corruption and the growing violence caused by drug trafficking.

The optimism of the Alegre challenger began to diminish as soon as the official bulletins of the scrutiny began, which from the first moment made a difference in favor of Peña, a trend that was maintained until the end.

Peña was not only the most voted in his country, but also abroad, where there were 17 voting centers in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, the United States or Spain.

Once triumph has been decided, this conservative leader must now concentrate on specifying several of his proposals, so that when he takes office on August 15, he immediately implements measures to improve security and confront the corruption that has taken root in some official entities.

The result of the composition of the new Congress is expected, although it is also ruled out that the conservatives will lose ground. Thus, the third presidential attempt of Alegre returned to be ‘red’.