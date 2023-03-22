Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

(Assumption, 9. March 2023, base-is).- It may sound strange, in one and the same period and area with droughts and at the same time with floods to have to do. But as the tendency, meteorologically speaking, is now towards the “strange” or “abnormal” (it is even becoming more normal), it is necessary to understand and visualize the radicality and everyday nature of these phenomena.

Paraguay has yet to survive two full years of severe drought. In fact, during this period, several historical drought records Broken. However, there are currently regions of the country that are suffering the extremely serious consequences of the heavy and intense rains that large scale floods have caused.

Beyond the social and environmental impacts that floods of this type cause, it is necessary to make visible the urgency with which to deal with the various impacts of climate change in the country. Paraguay, which is most vulnerable to the multiple impacts of climate change in South America, needs highly efficient, drastic, but above all urgent measures.

It’s that simple: more deforestation, more mosquitoes, more disease

Major deforestation in a very short period of time can have infinite social and environmental impacts. In this sense, it is particularly important to point out that this phenomenon goes far beyond the issue of uptake or emission of greenhouse gases (as the agribusiness powerhouses would like us to believe) when recognizing that within each ecosystem there are multiple “ecological functions”4 will develop. Deforestation radically reduces these functions; in some cases even completely eliminated. According to the Global Forest Watch platform, 93 percent of Paraguay’s forest loss is due to activities related to the production of commodities such as beef, soy and timber5.

In other words, deforestation (whichever ecosystem is being deforested) loses many of these ecosystem functions, leading to major imbalances. A concrete example: the native forests (in Paraguay there are still several varieties of them), which are habitats for organisms such as different species of mosquitoes. Without their usual habitat, these organisms are forced to seek a new environment where they can feed.

Larger areas destroyed than Argentina

Paraguay lost around six million hectares of forest between 2001 and 2019. This makes Paraguay the country with the after Brazil second largest loss of forest area in South America, according to the Global Forest Watch (GFW) satellite system. Despite having less surface area, our country has larger devastated areas than Argentina, Peru or Colombia. Considering these not insignificant details, it becomes clear that the national territory is in a state of maximum climatic vulnerability, since a large part of the Paraguayan forest simply no longer exists.

In light of this, the increase in mosquitoes in national territory makes sense. What nobody is telling us clearly is that this will mean an increase in diseases such as dengue fever and chikunguya. We must not forget that in the summer of 2019-2020, just before the start of the pandemic, our country was suffering from a dengue epidemic which, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MSPBS), the largest in recent decades war.

Currently, the country is suffering from a chikunguya epidemic, which began in October 2022, according to the MSPBS. This disease is not uncommon in this area, but numbers have never been as high as they are today.

The environmental catastrophes must not become normal

The sharp rise in chikunguya and dengue cases is the clear result of an ecological imbalance. However, this is just one facet of the various disasters or crises our country has been suffering from in recent years. In this regard, it should be remembered that in 2019 in Paraguay, about 70,000 families were affected by flooding. That summer, the aforementioned dengue epidemic began, shortly before the “beginning of the corona pandemic.

Taking all this into account, the population of Paraguay has continuously suffered from serious ecological crises since 2019 to date. Floods and dengue in 2019, followed by a drought in 2020 (which continues to this day and parallels the coronavirus) to the current peak in Chikunguya cases, along with flooding in several regions of the country.

In fact, given this reality, it is almost obligatory to consider the climate and environmental crisis as a political focus. In the current election campaign, however, one hears or sees little or nothing about it.

One thing is clear and obvious here: we deserve a life without fear or worry about what environmental disaster might strike next year.

*Guillermo Achucarro is an environmental engineer and researcher at BASE-IS

The environmental problem is increasing by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.