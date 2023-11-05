Home » Paraguay will bring together the continental financial sector in 2024
Paraguay will bring together the continental financial sector in 2024

by admin
The Minister of Tourism, Angie Duarte, presented at the 57th Annual Assembly of the Latin American Federation of Banks – Felaban 2023, which is taking place in the city of Miami, United States, “Destination Paraguay”, within the framework of the host country of the Felaban Annual Assembly edition 58, in 2024.

This congress, which brings together the most important representatives of the continental financial sector, foresees a great impact on the tourism and trade value chain, due to the number of people it mobilizes.

The minister’s presentation took place during the Second Meeting of the Council of Governors, which was enlivened with an artistic show of Paraguayan dance and music, managed by the Consulate of Paraguay in Miami, offering the ideal setting for the head of Senatur to publicize the natural, gastronomic, cultural and tourist potential of the country.

The 57th Annual Assembly of the Latin American Federation of Banks will take place until this Monday, November 6, with representatives of 623 banks and financial entities from 19 countries on the continent, to talk about cooperation, unification of good practices and promotion of inclusion financial.

The Secretary of State was accompanied by Liz Cramer, president of the Association of Banks of Paraguay – Asoban, and thanked the Asunción Convention & Visitors Bureau, the department. of Meetings Tourism of Senatur and Asoban for the work carried out to position Paraguay as host of such a prestigious event. Likewise, she extended her thanks to the Paraguayan consul in Miami, Justo Apodaca, and his wife Rosa Bogado for the work carried out during the forum.

The minister took the occasion to highlight the nomination of the Guarania as an intangible heritage before Unesco and delighted the audience by intoning “Recuerdos de Ypacarai” and later musicalized the cocktail with the polka “Bravo Paraguay”. In her presentation she was accompanied by Venicio González on the harp, and the dance was in charge of Oscar Medina and Idalia Roa.

