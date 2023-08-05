Home » Paraguay wins gold medal in Pan American Figure Skating in Colombia
Paraguay wins gold medal in Pan American Figure Skating in Colombia

The Paraguayan Anabella Portaluppi, won this Friday the gold medal in the Pan American Skating Championship that takes place in Colombia.

Our country rose to the top of the podium, in the Solo Dance (Cadets) category with 87.39 points. For her part, Sara Bogado, also from Paraguay, won the Silver medal, obtaining 6.92 points in the same category.

While the third participant and member of the Paraguayan team, Paloma García, placed fifth in the same category, reaching 75.62 points.

The Paraguayan team was placed in the competition

