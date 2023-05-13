Home » Paraguayan business mission at the Annual Investment Meeting in the United Arab Emirates
Paraguayan business mission at the Annual Investment Meeting in the United Arab Emirates

Paraguayan business mission at the Annual Investment Meeting in the United Arab Emirates

In an exclusive interview with Diego Puente, President of Victoria Paraguay SA in the “Paraguay Magazine” Program on our station 920AM, he spoke about his recent accompaniment to the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Castiglioni along with other businessmen from Paraguay to the United Arab Emirates where met with their counterparts from that country in the framework of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) where they discussed possible areas of specific cooperation between private actors from both countries in sectors such as carbon credits, renewable energy, mining, banking and security food, among others, he mentioned.


