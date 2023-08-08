Home » Paraguayan Christian rock band PAXROX presents record material on digital platforms
News

Paraguayan Christian rock band PAXROX presents record material on digital platforms

by admin
Paraguayan Christian rock band PAXROX presents record material on digital platforms

The pioneering Paraguayan Christian rock band PAXROX, known as PAX three decades ago, presented record material on all digital platforms. This is a strategic step in the career of the mentioned group. Because they currently have a new name, as part of a rebranding process to more easily differentiate themselves in the search engines of digital platforms.

Along with this name change, they digitally release their first album “UNIT”. This first album, initially presented on cassette under the Argentine record label «Producciones Cristianas Asociadas», which at that time was one of the main distributors of Christian music in Latin America, achieved an interesting circulation of copies in Paraguay and Argentina. Produced by Quique Calabrese and Peter Westerman, the album was recorded at IODI studios and became an instant hit.

The release of the album took place in an unforgettable concert at the Centro Paraguayo-Japanese, where the band was pleasantly surprised by a full house and an audience that already knew the lyrics of the songs by heart. Several of the songs on the album became radio hits and remain fan favorites to this day. Now it is being released digitally again to give continuity to a work that was a point of reference and inspiration for many later groups in Christian music in the country.

About PAXROX:

The PAXROX story began in 1991, when four talented musicians came together to form the band. Made up of Luis Branda on guitar and vocals, Randy Aguilera on drums and vocals, Didier Parra on bass and vocals, and Jimmy Wareiczuk as lead vocals, the band established itself as a benchmark in rock music with a positive message and knew how to keep up with the pace. of time and musical styles (including an acoustic and grunge phase), mostly thanks to the incredible support of God, immediate families and all the fans. The rest was having perseverance and tenacity to not stop following the dreams of making rock music with a positive message.

See also  Knives in the car for porchetta, the mayor of Montebelluna Bordin, stopped by the police in Germany

The rest of the band’s discography will be uploaded chronologically to the platforms, and there are plans for new material, concerts and tours.

You may also like

Eight-Year-Old Latino Girl Shot and Killed in Tragic...

Finsocial: company with the best work environment

Early Cretaceous birds consumed leaves of magnolia-like flowering...

Objection on appeal against Tosha Khana case decision...

Germany reveals the scale of its military assistance...

Firefighters and Volunteers Join Forces to Promote Fire...

Athletics: U.20 European Championships; Furlani in the final...

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Voice...

In La Chaparrera they are opening public lighting...

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele vandalized by writers in Milan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy