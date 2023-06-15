Home » Paraguayan companies seek to conquer the Asian market at the Taipei Food 2023 fair
The Paraguayan Ambassador to Taiwan Carlos José Fleitas informed Radio Nacional that 25 Paraguayan companies are participating in Taipei Food 2023, the largest food fair in Asia, to expand their products on the continent. The fair takes place from June 21 to 24 and more than 60,000 attendees are expected. The Paraguayan products on display are pork and beef, organic sugar, sesame, chia, wines, confectionery, organic cookies and others. These products are in high demand in Asia for their quality, taste and nutritional value. Ambassador Fleitas stressed that the presence of Paraguayan companies at the fair is a unique opportunity to boost foreign trade and the country’s image of Paraguay in Asia. In addition, he pointed out that it is expected to generate more than 10 million dollars in business and alliances with Asian companies, and strengthen ties with Taiwan, which have been trading partners for more than 60 years.


