Asuncion, National Radio.-Some 4,000 tons of sustainable peanuts are shipped by Paraguay to the US market through the national company, Hypergrain SA, which was consolidated in recent years. The same has a processing plant in Eusebio Ayala and another soon to be inaugurated in Caraguatay, both cities located in the Cordillera department.

The company, which also exports chia and sesame, directly employs 100 officials, has a positive impact on the economy of families and commerce in the area, in addition, it represents income for more than 300 suppliers and service providers. With respect to its production, it collects in almost the entire Eastern Region and part of the Western Region, working with approximately 1800 small and medium producers, individual or grouped in cooperatives, and also with indigenous communities.

Most of the peanuts exported by Paraguay are shipped in containers, destined for the food and confectionery industries. In addition to the US, another important part goes to Brazil with an export of 1,500 tons per year and, additionally, 1,500 tons to other countries and the local market.

Family farming, key to development and good production

For Shoichi Takahashi, president of Hypergrain, the fundamental value of his company is working with family farming through free services provided by the company in terms of technical assistance and rural extension that stimulate the adoption of technological innovations in sustainable agriculture. “Our plant has international certification, so we support family productions in the marketing processes of their products with great social commitment. We are glad to know that we are being an important bridge for the development of our main associates, who are small producers, mostly peasants who have their livelihood assured, with the guarantee of the purchase”.

Paraguay has consolidated in this production, so much so that there are international clients that ensure the arrival of the precious grain, through reserves that include advance payments, Takahashi said.

International fairs and certifications guarantee powerful markets

The conquest of international markets is not done overnight. For this purpose, companies must invest in permanent participation in international fairs such as Biofach, Anuga and Sial in Europe; Expo West, Expo East, Expo IFT (Institute of Food Technologists) in North America; Gulfood, Food Taipei, Fine Food in Asia among others. “It is important to highlight the work of REDIEX that supports the participation of Paraguayan companies and it is encouraging to feel that confidence,” he said, referring to the work carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce through its Network of Investors and Exporters – REDIEX. Each fair implies an investment, but each presence confirms the commitment to current clients and the opening of new opportunities.

An important endorsement for the company at an international level are certifications such as USDA/NOP from the United States; EU of the European Union; JAS from Japan; COR from Canada; GMP Good Manufacturing Practices; Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points, also known as the HACCP system (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and Kosher and Halal, the latter for the markets of Israel and Arab countries.

Record consumption of peanuts in the US;

While our country celebrates the record export, the US also celebrates the record consumption, considering the high nutritional power of the grain. According to bakeryandsnacks.com, “there is an unprecedented level of peanut consumption per capita, surpassing the record level of 3.4 kg in 2020. “People may be surprised to learn that peanut consumption was at an all-time high for the pandemic, but after thinking about it more, it makes sense,” said Bob Parker, president and CEO of the National Peanut Board (NPB).

Data of interest:

The company is in the process of obtaining the BRC certification (British Retail Consortium Global Standard for food safety), ISO 22,000 and the country brand, among others.