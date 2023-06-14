Paraguayan Navy performs services to the community of Villa del Rosario

16
With the reactivation of the Paraguay Gunboat, the Paraguayan Navy carries out services to the community of Villa del Rosario on Tuesday, highlighted in the Paraguay Puede program, the Chief of Operations of the War Fleet, Captain Wilson Altuman.
He stressed that community action consists of dental and psychological care, nursing. In addition to vaccination against influenza, hairdressing services, biochemistry and pharmacy.
