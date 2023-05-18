Paraguayans who worked in a situation similar to slavery in a clandestine cigarette factory in Brazil are freed

The Brazilian Military Police (PM) released on Tuesday (16), 15 Paraguayans who worked in a clandestine cigarette factory in conditions similar to slavery, in the municipality of Cláudio, in the state of Minas Gerais. The workers were prohibited from leaving and told that they were brought to Brazil blindfolded.

The 15 Paraguayans, whose identities have not yet been revealed, were imprisoned inside the clandestine cigarette factory, living in inhumane conditions, and according to the PM they could not make phone calls or communicate with people outside the compound.

The Ministry of Labor of the neighboring country verified that the workers contacted an advertisement on the internet that promised a job in Brazil, in the logistics area, with a salary of 2,500 reais (3,500,000 guaraníes, approximately) and they registered.

It adds that the Paraguayans paid for the ticket from Paraguay to Brazil and reached the city of Divinópolis, in the state of Minas Gerais, where the contractor transported them to the factory located in the Cláudio municipality and held them there incommunicado. The workers were rescued on Tuesday afternoon (16).

The shed where the clandestine factory operated will be watched over by the Military Police until all the seized material is sent to Belo Horizonte, the state capital. The Federal Police, sequestered in Divinópolis, will investigate the case, to reach those responsible, financiers and suppliers, to repress criminal organizations specialized in the crimes of human trafficking, reduction to a slave-like condition and fraud in commerce ( falsification).

the clandestine factory

The PM located the clandestine cigarette factory that operated in a shed, on the banks of the MG-260 highway, in the city of Cláudio, after an anonymous complaint. There were 20 people in the place, 15 being Paraguayans and 5 Brazilians.

In addition, counterfeit and packaged cigarettes were found, as well as machinery, inputs and raw materials for the manufacture of the products.