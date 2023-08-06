Paralympic swimming: Italy wins the World Championships in Manchester – Swimming

Italy won the Paralympic Swimming World Championships in Manchester, taking first place overall in the medal table, ahead of Ukraine, China and Great Britain. A treble for the Italian national team, given that for the third consecutive time the Azzurri climb to the top step of the world podium, with a haul of over 50 medals. A success that adds to that of the World Championships in London in 2019 and last year in Funchal, on the island of Madeira, Portugal.

President Pancalli: ‘Legendary Italian enterprise’



“A legendary feat. There are no other words to define the success of the Italian Paralympic swimming team at the World Championships in Manchester. For the third time in a row, Italy is crowned world champion ahead of strong and noble nations such as China, Ukraine, Great Britain by winning 26 golds, 15 silvers and 11 bronzes”. This was stated by the president of the Italian Paralympic Committee, Luca Pancalli. “Dizzying numbers that make us look more and more at the blue Paralympic swimming as a model to follow – continues Pancalli -. Two years have passed since the 39 medals won at the Tokyo Paralympics and this group proves to be even stronger and more cohesive. my congratulations to all the athletes who participated in the expedition and thank them one by one for the emotions they gave us”. “Congratulations also – continues Pancalli – to the technical director Riccardo Vernole, to all the technicians of the national team, to the President of the Finp, Roberto Valori, and to the whole Federation for the excellent work done. Finally, thanks to Rai for the extraordinary television coverage of the “event that has allowed many sports enthusiasts to follow the races from Italy. I am deeply proud of this group which gives prestige and prestige to our entire movement and which is able, beyond the victories, to express great values ​​and messages of hope and humanity”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

